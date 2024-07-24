Janhvi Kapoor says paparazzi stopped ‘clicking from behind’ after she called them out: ‘They are forced to listen to me’

What Janhvi said

During the interview, Janhvi talked about paparazzi culture and said: “I think I said something while promoting Mahi, ‘Please galat angle se mat lena,’ and since then they have been like, ‘Nahi, nahi hum peeche se nahi lenge! Are mudo mudo (No, we will not click from behind. Turn around)!’ Even if it is a demonstration, I really appreciate it. They put like, ‘Guess who is this’ from the back shot, and that gets the maximum amount of clickbait. So of course they will pick on that, but I don't think that justifies such decisions. I can say that I don't like how I am being shown in this. I am not comfortable with people seeing this much of me that way. They are forced to listen to me because this is my decision and my choice.”

Janhvi added that she would not say these things a few years back, and added: "Aur maine bola bhi kaise (And how did I say that)… this is also a trope that I feel a lot of women use, that I have used a lot. That I don't want to be putting off in my opinion. I want to bahur pyaar se, buddhu ban ke bas bolna chahti hoon (I want to state my point with love and casually) because that is more palatable."

Janhvi was last seen in the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi. Fans will see Janhvi next in Ulajh as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of intrigue and conspiracy. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film also stars Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Ulajh releases in theatres on August 2.