Janhvi Kapoor calls situationships a ‘retarded concept’: Mujhe yeh beech ka samaj mein nahi aata

Janhvi on situationships

When Janhvi was asked about a situationships and whether she has been in one, she immediately said no and added: "It feels like a very retarded concept to me. It's either you like someone and you commit to them because you want to be with them and you don't want to share them or you are not interested in which case you don't have time to lead them on into all of that rubbish. Mujhe yeh beech ka samaj mein nahi aata (I do not understand these middle segment).Jo bhi aap ladkiyo ko beech mein atkaya hein na, laath mar ke bahar nikalo (All the guys who leave you hanging, kick them and throw them out)."

More details

Janhvi is currently dating Shikhar Pahariya, with whom she was most recently seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations a few days ago. Janhvi opened up about her relationship when she appeared on Koffee with Karan last year. During the show, Karan asked Janhvi about three people on her speed dial list. She replied, "Papa, Khushu, and Shik.." and then went 'oooo' as she got embarrassed. Janhvi and Shikhar often visit Tirupati temple together, and are reported to be dating for a few years.

Fans will see Janhvi next in Ulajh as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of intrigue and conspiracy. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film also stars Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Gulshan Devaiah, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Ulajh releases in theatres on August 2.