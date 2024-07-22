Janhvi Kapoor was surprised on reaction to Ambedkar vs Gandhi comment: ‘Can’t a young female actor have an opinion'

Janhvi Kapoor is keen to know why a section of social media was so surprised that she made a comment on Ambedkar and Gandhi a few months back. Janhvi was speaking with Mashable in a new interview ahead of the release of her film Ulajh, when she shared how her PR team even wanted to chop out that part of the interview. She was scared that the attention would be diverted from the film she was promoting at that time- Mr and Mrs Mahi. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor surprises internet with her views on Gandhi, Ambedkar, casteism: ‘Very impressed’. Watch) Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Ulajh.

What Janhvi said

When the host reminded how the internet collectively gasped at her comment on Ambedkar and Gandhi, Janhvi said: “Is it so hard to believe that a young female actress can have an opinion? I was so shocked. The irony, I remember, is that one of the reactions that, ‘Ye toh PR trained hein (She is trained by PR).’ Till a day before the interview came out… I had said in the conversation, and after that interview got over I looked at my PR team and I was like, ‘Kuch galat toh nahi bola maine (Did I say something wrong)?’ They said, ‘Woh shayad ek cheez pick up ho sakta he lekin hum dekhte he (That might be picked up but we will see to it)!’

‘My PR team started getting hyper’

The actor then shared, “The next day I started panicking because the film was just about to release pata nahi kaun se angle se kaun kya bolne lagenge (I don't know which angle will be picked up) I don't know if that's the right thing. Then my PR team started getting hyper and they also started making calls saying, 'Hum wo hisse ko kaat sakte he please (can we cut that out)?' They said no… That's what was so ironic ki meri team toh wo hisse ko kaatne ki koshis kar rahi thi aur log samajh rahe hein ki mujhe training de kar bheja gaya he (My team was trying to edit it out and people thought I was trained to say that)!”

Janhvi added that she was interested in the subject after director Neeraj Ghaywan talked to her about his life and the baggage he had to deal with. It all started with an interview for The Lallantop in May, while Janhvi was promoting Mr and Mrs Mahi when she said that she'd like to see a debate between Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.

Fans will see Janhvi next in Ulajh as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of intrigue and conspiracy. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film also stars Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Gulshan Devaiah, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Ulajh releases in theatres on August 2.