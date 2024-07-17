Gulshan Devaiah says only audience enjoys intimate scenes while actors find them ‘boring’ to shoot

Gulshan Devaiah is gearing up for the release of his next film, Ulajh. The trailer of the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer was released on Tuesday, which gave a glimpse of his character in the film. The actor conducted an AMA session on Reddit on Tuesday as well, where he answered many fan questions on the platform. From picking Andhadhun as the one film he would like to steal from an actor's filmography to reacting on doing intimate scenes, the actor was honest about his responses. (Also read: Ulajh trailer: Janhvi Kapoor fights nepotism label as a diplomat in this tense thriller. Watch) Gulshan Devaiah was be next seen in Ulajh.

Gulshan answers fan questions in AMA session

A fan asked, “Any chances of Afsos season 2? I think it was brilliant and extremely underrated.” Gulshan's response was short and hilarious: “Bhul jaa (forget it)!” A second fan asked, “If you had to steal one film from any actor's filmography, which one would it be?” To this, Gulshan said, “Andhadhun.” The 2018 thriller film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte.

A user asked, “Bhai starting mein jab intimate scenes karte the to kaisa lagta tha , aur ab kaisa lagta hai (When you started out with doing intimate scenes, how did you feel? How does it feel now)?” Gulshan said in response, “Bahot boring tha, aur abhi bhi bahot boring hai. Sirf tum log ko dekhke maza aata hai (Very boring as it was before and even now. Only you guys like watching them).”

Gulshan Devaiah via Reddit AMA session.

On Badhaai Do

Another user asked, “Hey Gulshan, huge fan of your filmography and acting! I think that you and Rajkummar Rao were fantastic in Badhaai Do, and Indian cinema rarely does bold movies that opt for LGBTQIA+ stories. Do you think that the movie opened up the pathway to seeing more of such movies and did you ever feel like it may hurt your career?” Gulshan replied, “I never felt that it would hurt my career. And more films will be made like this. A love story is a love story.” A fan also asked him which actor he would want to work with, and he named Sai Pallavi.

“I got lucky initially. Good people gave me good opportunities but the real struggle started after that. I had to learn a lot because I knew nothing about the business,” was how the actor responded when a fan asked whether he struggled to get work in the industry.

Gulshan will be next seen in Ulajh, which is backed by the makers of Raazi, Badhaai Do and Talvar. It is helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, and also stars Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. The film releases in theatres on August 2.