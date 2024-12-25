Wamiqa Gabbi resembles Aishwarya Rai? Prime Video joins the debate

If there’s one thing the internet has debated recently, it’s whether Wamiqa Gabbi resembles Aishwarya Rai. It all began when a paparazzo posted a video of Wamiqa in Mumbai ahead of Baby John’s release, and many wondered how they had missed the resemblance before. The debate reached new heights when Prime Video chipped in, too. (Also Read: ‘Queen’ Aishwarya Rai makes a feature on Oscars Academy's IG page; her Jodha Akbar lehenga finds a new home) Wamiqa Gabbi has been compared to Aishwarya Rai due to a recent paparazzi video.

Wamiqa Gabbi resembles Aishwarya Rai?

On Wednesday evening, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Prime Video posted a picture of Aishwarya and another of Wamiqa, writing, “yeah we see it too,” with heart eyes and heart emojis.

This comes after numerous X users have debated if Wamiqa resembles Aishwarya or not. One person wrote, “One Aishwarya wasn’t enough so god created Wamiqa as her modern day twin.” When another pointed out that it’s because of the eyes, one person replied, “aishwarya was the one i first thought abt when i saw this clip of wamiqa, the resemblance is uncanny.”

One fan even thought she looked like Aishwarya and a Hollywood actor, writing, “The face card of Wamiqa Gabbi is so insane like as if she's the mix of Aishwarya and Ana de Armas.”

Aishwarya’s fans not impressed

Aishwarya’s fans, however, begged to differ. Even as they admitted that Wamiqa was beautiful, they believed she looked nothing like the former Miss World. “No matter how you force it Wamiqa has no resemblance with Aishwarya. Wamiqa is beautiful but Aishwarya is Aishwarya,” wrote one fan.

Another wrote, “Wamiqa gabbi is being compared to Aishwarya?! I mean compare with comparable. Aishwarya is a great actress but i feel she didn't get her due fr her acting coz her beauty is overpowering.”

A fan of Aishwarya’s claimed, “No, Wamiqa Gabbi is not Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya was 90s insane face card & there can't be any other like that!”

Recent work

Aishwarya was last seen as Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I and II. The Wamiqa-starrer Baby John was released in theatres this Christmas. The remake of the Tamil film Theri also features Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. She will soon star in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling in Hindi, Kikli in Punjabi, and Genie in Tamil.