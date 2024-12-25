Baby John Twitter reviews: Varun Dhawan ‘killed it’ but remake ‘lacks the feel’ of Theri, say fans

Baby John Twitter reviews: Kalees’ Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Baby John was released in theatres on Christmas. The film is a remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film Theri with Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. Here’s what X (formerly Twitter) thought of the action-drama. (Also Read: Salman Khan's cameo in Varun Dhawan's Baby John leaked on day of release. Here's what ‘Agent Bhai Jaan’ is up to) Baby John Twitter review: Varun Dhawan plays a man with a mysterious past in the film.

Baby John Twitter review

Favourable reviews for the film pointed out how Varun performed his role suitably, as well as how Thaman S’ music worked in the film’s favour. “Baby John packs "pyaar, dard, dhamaal". Varun fairly aced the dad/cop vibes, Wamiqa adds charm and lights up the screen, Jackie as Nana is pure menace, and the action is (fire). A timepass mass masala with stylish BGM and slick cinematography,” read an X user’s film review.

Another person liked Salman Khan’s cameo and the background score, writing, “Salman Khan cameo in #BabyJohn is a full paisa vasool sequence! Baby John as a movie is 100 times better than Rohit Shetty’s Singham universe! Thaman BGM peaked in interval block and climax scene. The BEST in the business for massy films!”

A Varun fan thought he ‘killed it’ in the role, writing, “Watched it first day first show @Varun_dvn. You have killed it. The movie was mind blowing and specially the never seen before Baby John look of yours is.”

Theri fans prefer the original

Fans of Theri, however, seem to have preferred the original to the Hindi remake. One X user wrote, “#BabyJohnReview Sala Thalapathy Vijay Dimaag se nikalta he nahi but still the elavations n bgm (heart and fire emojis). Remake hai but mahol fir bhi wahi. (It’s hard to forget Vijay in the role but the elevations and BGM are good. It’s a remake but the essence is the same.

Another wrote that while watching Theri might hamper the experience, Baby John is ‘still fun’, “a sincere and technically updated remake imo. having watched theri definitely hampers the experience but baby john is still fun. the emotional bits here were better than original tho. varun dhawan was really impressive and so was the other cast.”

But not everyone was as impressed with one calling it a ‘bad remake’, “BAD REMAKE OF A CULT CLASSIC FILM. Those who have seen THERI like me will not like the film, those who have not seen the classic starring Thalapathy Vijay might take it as a one time watch. #BabyJohnReview #BabyJohn.”

One X user wrote that the remake ‘lacks the feel’, “#BabyJohnReview Like I was expecting average. Pretty much copy paste even the songs choreography. Atlee gave one hit with srk he thought he can make varun action hero seriously dude welcome to Bollywood. Original was so good this one lacks the feel save your money this one flop.”

One fan even went as far as to compare the lead actors Samantha and Keerthy, writing, “#KeerthySuresh never match with #samantha grace.”

About Baby John

A remake of the Tamil film Theri, Baby John tells the story of a cop who goes into hiding to bring up his daughter in a safe environment. However, he must face his past when her life is threatened. The film also stars Zara Zyanna and Jackie Shroff in key roles.