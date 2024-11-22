Ana de Armas photographed kissing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s stepson

Ana de Armas has set tongues wagging with her latest public appearance, sparking rumours of a new romance in her life. The Blonde actor was recently spotted getting cosy with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. As the pair packed on the PDA, their affectionate display sent the rumour mill into overdrive. Also read: Everything you wanted to know about Ana de Armas, the No Time To Die actor Ana de Armas previously dated Ben Affleck. They split in January 2021.

Ana de Armas finds love again

The 36-year-old actor was photographed out for an evening stroll in Madrid, Spain with Manuel Anido Cuesta. In the images, taken on November 21, the duo walked side by side down a street before stopping to share a kiss, reports People.

The Oscar-nominated actor Ana de Armas’ romantic outing was also first reported by ¡HOLA! Magazine. The photographs show the pair dining at Numa Pompilio, an Italian restaurant, with friends before walking together with the actor’s dog, Salsa.

During the outing, paparazzi captured the duo kissing and sharing affectionate gestures on the streets of Madrid. While the images signal new romance, they are yet to comment on the relationship status. ¡HOLA! described the encounter as a “world exclusive” and hinted at their growing connection.

More about the rumoured couple

This marks the first public appearance of Ana with a new partner following her rumoured breakup with Paul Boukadakis, vice president of Tinder, with whom she had been in a long-term relationship.

There have been murmurs about Ana and Manuel circulating for months, fueled by a Cuban influencer’s claims that they vacationed together earlier this year. This is the first time when a photograph of them together has come out.

Ana has returned to New York to resume her busy schedule. The actor previously dated her Deep Water costar Ben Affleck after first being linked in early 2020 while filming the thriller in New Orleans. The former couple split in January 2021.