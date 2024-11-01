Mark Cuban apologises after saying Trump isn't seen around ‘strong women’: 'I didn't get it out exactly the way I…'

Mark Cuban apologised after facing backlash for saying Donald Trump is “never” seen around “strong, intelligent women.” Cuban’s recent comments about the former president have triggered widespread backlash. Mark Cuban apologises after saying Trump isn't seen around ‘strong women’ (Photo by Craig Lassig / AFP)(AFP)

On being asked about Trump’s ability to court Nikki Haley voters during an appearance on ABC’s The View, Cuban said “you never see him around strong, intelligent women, ever, it’s very simple, they’re intimidating to him.”

Mark Cuban apologises

Apologising on X, Cuban wrote, “When I said this during the interview, I didn't get it out exactly the way I thought I did. So I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn't about trump voters, supporters or employees. Current or former”.

Cuban added, “And, I set myself up for the 6 sec soundbite. No excuses. Can't nail every interview. My skin is thick enough. What bothers me though is that so many of the comments or media, in support of, or against me, has some level of insult attached to it. Not just here. But everywhere.”

He concluded, “I'm not blaming anyone. We are where we are. Here is hoping that changes at least a little bit in a week. In the spirit of joy... I have to add that all the AI memes of me with the long hair crack me up. So there is a positive !”

Soon after Cuban began facing backlash over his comments, Trump attacked the billionaire on X, calling him “a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s “hot stuff” but he’s absolutely nothing”. “Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong,” Trump added, calling Cuban “such a fool”. Trump further said that Cuban is “a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be!”