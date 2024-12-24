‘Queen’ Aishwarya Rai makes a feature on Oscars Academy's IG page; her Jodha Akbar lehenga finds a new home

Aishwarya Rai is the latest Bollywood star to feature on the official social media accounts of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. They have shared a video clip of her from hit 2008 movie Jodha Akbar with a special announcement. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's fans get special birthday gift from Oscars Academy, here's why it made Karan Johar ‘smile wide’. Watch) Aishwarya Rai played queen Jodha Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodha Akbar.

Queen treatment

The Academy announced that Jodha's wedding lehenga from the movie will be part of an exhibition for the Academy Museum: “A lehenga fit for a queen, designed for the silver screen. In JODHA AKBAR (2008), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red wedding lehenga is a feast for the eyes: vibrant zardozi embroidery, centuries-old craftsmanship, and a hidden gem—quite literally. Look closely and you’ll spot a peacock, India’s national bird, made entirely of jewels. Neeta Lulla didn’t design a costume; she crafted a legacy. Step into history (and color) at the Academy Museum's COLOR IN MOTION exhibition.”

The accompanying video features scenes from the Ashutosh Gowariker movie, also featuring Hrithik Roshan as Mughal Emperor, Akbar. It also showed glimpses of the lehenga as it is now, draped on a mannequin.

Fans react

Fans of the star loved seeing her on the Academy's page. “Dear Hollywood, Can you beat these aesthetics,” wrote one. “So academy finally recognised Aishwarya Rai Movie,” wrote another. Another pointed out that the clip used is not the same that featured the lehenga. The red lehenga with orange blouse was worn by Aishwarya in the royal feast scene. Watch it here:

Previously, the Academy had shared movie scenes featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan as well. These were clips from Bajirao Mastani and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and even Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Oscars race

Meanwhile, Oscar nominations will be announced on January 17. India's entry Laapataa Ladies in the Best International Feature category is already out of the race. All hopes now rest with Payal Kapadia securing an independent nomination in Best Director category for All We Imagine As Light.

Guneet Monga's Anuja has been shortlisted in the Best Live-Action Short Film category. The film sheds light on the important issue of child labour in the garment industry and features actor Nagesh Bhonsle in a key role.The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 3, 2025.

Apart from Anuja, another film that remains in the Oscars race is Santosh, a British-Indian film directed by Sandhya Suri. Featuring actress Shahana Goswami, Santosh is the United Kingdom's official entry for the Oscars. The film premiered earlier this year in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival.