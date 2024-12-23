Menu Explore
Aishwarya Rai wishes paparazzi ‘happy new year’ as she flies out of Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Dec 23, 2024 07:26 AM IST

When asked to wait for pictures, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan walked towards the gate of the Mumbai airport.

Actor Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan flew out of Mumbai early on Monday morning. Several videos and pictures of the duo at the airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan accompany her mom to Aaradhya's school event. Watch)

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya to celebrate Christmas, New Year away from Mumbai

In a clip, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen stepping out of their car and heading inside the airport. As the paparazzi approached them, Aishwarya said, "Excuse me." She also said, "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year." The paparazzi, too, wished her.

When asked to wait for pictures, the duo didn't oblige and walked towards the gate. For the travel, Aishwarya and Aaradhya wore black hoodies, pants and shoes. Both of them wore sneakers.

Aishwarya was recently seen with Abhishek

Recently, Aishwarya was spotted with Abhishek Bachchan attending the second day of the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. The two, along with Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai, came to cheer for their daughter Aaradhya. In videos shared by the paparazzi, Abhishek stepped out of a sprinter van, followed by Brindya and Aishwarya. She was seen holding her mother's arm as they made their way into the school.

The couple, accompanied by actor Amitabh Bachchan, also attended the school event on Thursday, as they supported Aaradhya during the celebrations. In videos taken by the paparazzi, Abhishek held Aishwarya's hand while entering inside. The videos also captured Aishwarya with Amitabh while Abhishek took care of her dupatta so that she didn't step on it.

About Aishwarya and Abhishek

Their joint appearances came amid months of rumours about trouble in their marriage, putting such speculations to rest. Rumours about tension between the two reportedly began in July this year when Aishwarya and her daughter attended Anant Ambani's wedding without the Bachchan family. The rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli, attended the event together, which led to speculation about their separation.

About Aishwarya's last film

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Rahman and R Parthiban.

