Keerthy Suresh reveals the timeline of her relationship with Antony Thattil: ‘I was in 12th; he is 7 years older’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 01, 2025 07:44 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh married her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, on December 12, 2024. She spoke about her relationship for the first time in an interview.

Keerthy Suresh married her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil, in December 2024 after they dated for 15 long years. The actor, who kept the relationship with the businessman hush-hush till their marriage, revealed the timeline of their dating life to Galatta India. (Also Read: Keerthy Suresh breaks silence on her team's tussle with paparazzi: ‘I gave enough pictures…’)

Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh named their pet Nyke to signify their love.
Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh named their pet Nyke to signify their love.

‘We had nightmares of eloping’

Keerthy revealed that this New Year, it would have been 15 years since Antony first proposed to her. She said she took the initiative to court him, stating, “We go back to Orkut days, I took the initiative to hit on this guy. We were chatting for a good one month before we met at a restaurant. I was with my family, and I couldn’t meet him, so I winked at him and left. Later, I said, if you have the guts, propose to me, dude. He first proposed to me in 2010 and things got serious in 2016. He gave me a promise ring I never removed till we got married, you can even see it in all my films.”

The actor also stated that she got teary-eyed during her wedding because it was a ‘dream’ they had shared for a very long time. “Literally, it’s a dream because we’ve had nightmares of eloping. My heart was full, it was an emotional moment for us. We’ve always wanted this. We started dating when I was in 12th and he was seven years older than me, working in Qatar. Our relationship was long distance for six years. We only started living together during the pandemic. He has been very supportive of my career. If there’s anyone out there thinking this man is lucky to have me, trust me, I’m lucky to have him,” she said.

Upcoming work

Keerthy was last seen in the Hindi adaptation of Theri, titled Baby John. The film, which marked her Hindi debut, was released on December 25 and struggled at the box office. She will soon star in Revolver Rita and Kannivedi in Tamil.

