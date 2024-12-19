Keerthy Suresh flaunts her mangalsutra in first public appearance after marriage to Antony Thattil. Watch

Keerthy Suresh recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anony Thattil in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. Days after her wedding, the actor made her first public appearance as she joined her Baby John co-stars Varun Dhawan, Atlee, and Wamiqa Gabbi for the Christmas Bash. Keerthy Suresh flaunts mangalsutra in first public appearance after marriage.

Keerthy Suresh's first public appearance after marriage

Recently, the Baby John team hosted a Christmas bash in Mumbai to promote the film. Newlywed Keerthy Suresh also joined her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi for the event. The actor opted for a red bodycon dress and was seen flaunting her mangalsutra during the event. On the other hand, Varun wore a white t-shirt with a red jacket and Wamiqa stunned in a red leather outfit.

Netizens couldn't get enough of Keerthy Suresh's post-marriage glow. One of the fans commented, "She is glowing and how after marriage." Another commented, "Tradition follower Keerthy." Another comment read, "She is looking gorgeous." Another fan wrote, "She is a gem."

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's dreamy wedding

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple's wedding pictures took over the internet. The actor recently dropped an unseen picture from her wedding, posing with husband Antony Thattil, and Thalapathy Vijay. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Keerthy wrote, "When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir (hug and red heart emojis). With love, Your Nanbi and Nanban.”

Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in Baby John. Helmed by Kalees, the film serves as an adaptation of Atlee's Theri. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25. After Baby John, Keerthy will be next seen in JK Chandru's directorial Revolver Rita. The teaser of the film showed the actor in a massy avatar leaving fans excited.

