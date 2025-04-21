Rana Daggubati brings Bollywood flair to WWE's WrestleMania 41, gets a huge shoutout

Rana Daggubati at WWE WrestleMania 41

The night 2 of WrestleMania featured seven matches, with the main event of the entire weekend taking place in Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rana was seen attending the WWE WrestleMania 41 on day 2.

Rana brought his A-game to WrestleMania 41, rocking a stylish white shirt and black jacket while soaking up the high-energy atmosphere. He was completely swept up in the excitement of the event, clearly having an absolute blast. The Indian actor even got a shoutout by the commentators.

“Rana is in the house. Rana Naidu is streaming on Netflix. Massive family member of WWE,” said the commentator.

Talking about the event, Rana said in a statement, "Being at WrestleMania 41 is a surreal experience—WWE has been a part of all our childhoods. Now, to witness it live and to be able to represent India on a global stage, especially with both WWE and Rana Naidu streaming on Netflix, feels like a full-circle moment”.

Fans are going wild on social media after Rana's WrestleMania 41 appearance. X, formerly known as Twitter, is buzzing with excitement as they share photos and reactions of the Baahubali star cheering on the wrestlers.

“Did I see @RanaDaggubati at WrestleMania 41?,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Spotted #RanaDaggubati front row at #WrestleMania in my screenshot. Not too surprised given WWE's big following in India. Cool moment”.

One user mentioned, “Rana Daggubati watching WWE live.. It was so fun”, with one saying, “Crazy. Man living the best life of @WWE Fan”.

“Is #Wrestlemania in your mind after retirement from movies @RanaDaggubati? Surely you will wipe out all of them in the ring,” mentioned one, with one sharing, “Damn Indian film actor @RanaDaggubati is here wow #WrestleMania”.

Rana Daggubati’s next project

After the success of Season 1 of Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh's action crime drama Rana Naidu, the actor will reprise his role in the second season of the series. Arjun Rampal will be joining the team as a villain. The synopsis of Rana Naidu reads, "Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family's future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past".

Rana Naidu is an action crime drama series directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. It is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama TV series Ray Donovan and stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati (as the title character), Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in lead roles. The series will stream on Netflix later this year.