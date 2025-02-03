Rana Naidu Season 2: Rana Daggubati faces off Arjun Rampal in his ‘last job’ to secure family's future. Watch

After the success of Season 1 of Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh's action crime drama Rana Naidu, Netflix has now renewed the series for Season 2. Sharing the action-packed announcement video, the OTT platform introduced Arjun Rampal as the menacing villain. Arjun Rampal and Rana Daggubati's still from Rana Naidu Season 2.

Rana Naidu season 2 announcement video

On Monday, during the Next on Netflix event, the OTT platform announced Season 2 of Rana Naidu. The announcement video shows Rana Naidu returning to his action packed avatar for on one last job to secure his family’s future, while Surveen is convincing her not to indulge in any assignment again and leave the 'fixing' business for good. We also catch a glimpse of Kriti Kharbanda and Arjun Rampal as the menacing villain who is after Rana and is holding him hostage.

Netflix's official synopsis for the series reads, "Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family’s future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past."The synopsis of Rana Naidu reads, "Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family’s future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past."

Sharing the video, the OTT platform wrote, "Ab hogi todfod ki shuruvaat mamu, kyunki ye Rana Naidu ka style hai" (Now the destruction begins, mamu, because this is Rana Naidu's style!) 👊. Rana Naidu Season 2 is set to release in 2025, only on Netflix. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced.

Expressing their excitement for Season 2, fans flooded the comment section. One of the comments read, "Finally, Rana is back." Another comment read, "Rana Daggubati vs Arjun Rampal. Wow!" Praising Arjun Rampal, another fan wrote, "You always light up the screen, Arjun 🔥❤️ Love your work always."

Producer Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global shared, “We are thrilled to have Rana Naidu Season 2 ready for release. In fact, we have been working on Season 2 since the day we dropped Season 1. The vision, scale, and story for this season will blow everyone away! Our new cast additions are especially exciting, and the partnership Locomotive has enjoyed with Netflix throughout the process has made it all possible. The Netflix team has always been committed to telling the best possible story, no matter what! I am sure that when the show drops, our fans will feel it has been well worth the wait!”

About Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is an action crime drama series directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. It is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama TV series Ray Donovan and stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati (as the title character), Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in lead roles. The second season features Arjun Rampal as a new addition to the ensemble cast. The series will stream on Netflix later this year.