Namrata Shirodkar shares pics from family vacay amid ED summons for husband Mahesh Babu

Amid reports of her husband and actor Mahesh Babu being summoned in a money laundering case, actor Namrata Shirodkar has shared sweet vacation moments with her kids. Also read: Namrata Shirodkar watches Nick Jonas' Broadway show with kids; thanks Priyanka Chopra for 'special evening' Namrata has been using her social media for the past few days to share moments from her trip to the US.

Namrata shares family vacation snaps

Namrata has been using her social media for the past few days to share moments from her trip to the US. Mahesh Babu's wife and former model-actor is enjoying the time off with her kids, Sitara and Gautam.

Once again, she took to Instagram to share pictures from her day out with her kids and her close one. “Making Memories…(blue heart emojis)... Family and friends (several blue heart emojis),” Namrata wrote while sharing the pictures.

It seems that she went for a sporty day with her kids, as the pictures are from outside Topgolf which is known for its golf-based driving range games. Photos show them posing together, beaming with joy. One picture features the trio with close friends, capturing a happy family moment. Namrata is looking stylish in a black top, blazer, and denims, while her daughter looked chic in a tank top and denims. Meanwhile, her son kept it casual in a grey shirt and trousers.

Namrata’s sister Shilpa commented on the post, dropping several heart emojis.

Mahesh Babu summoned

The post comes amid reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Mahesh Babu to appear for questioning on April 28 in connection with an investigation into alleged money laundering by two Hyderabad-based real estate firms accused of defrauding homebuyers.

According to a report by The Times of India, Mahesh Babu has been issued a notice for allegedly endorsing projects linked to the developers. He reportedly received a fee of ₹5.9 crore. Of this amount, ₹3.4 crore was paid via cheque, while the remaining ₹2.5 crore was allegedly paid in cash, which has now come under the scanner. At the moment, ED suspects the cash payments may have been a part of the group's laundered funds.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is busy shooting his next film with SS Rajamouli's which is tentatively titled SSMB 29. Written by Rajamouli's father, the film is said to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones. It also features Priyanka Chopra.