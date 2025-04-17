Namrata Shirodkar watches Nick Jonas' Broadway show with kids; thanks Priyanka Chopra for 'special evening'

Namrata Shirodkar was recently in the US to watch singer Nick Jonas' Broadway show The Last Five Years. Mahesh Babu's wife and former model-actor shared pictures with Nick and her kids Sitara and Gautam sharing a glimpse of the lovely evening on the social media. Namrata Shirodkar enjoyed Nick Jonas' Broadway performance in NYC and thanked Priyanka too.(Instagram)

(Also read: Namrata Shirodkar shares throwback pic with her ‘favourite person’; and no, it's not husband Mahesh Babu)

Namrata took to her Instagram account on Thursday and posted a carousel of pictures from the evening. In one of the pics, Namrata posed with Nick along with her daughter Sitara, son Gautam, and a friend. Namrata also took a selfie with her kids while sitting in the audience and enjoying the show with a bag of popcorn. She reviewed Nick's performance calling him "absolutely incredible". Namrata also thanked Nick's wife and actor Priyanka Chopra for the special evening.

Namrata reviewed Nick Jonas performance

In a long note, she wrote, “Watched @thelastfiveyears last night!! @nickjonas, you were absolutely incredible!! So vulnerable and so real! You brought such depth to Jamie. It was truly moving to watch! It’s not always that you see a spectacular musical with so many emotions! Kudos to @adriennelwarren, you were brilliant. Huge congratulations on a beautiful show! Thanks @priyankachopra for this special evening.”

Namrata's recent Italian getaway with Mahesh Babu

Just a few days ago, Namrata treated her fans with a series of pictures from her mesmerising Italy trip with Mahesh Babu and family. Along with pictures, she wrote a note on Instagram that read, "Woke up to see the mist roll off the Italian countryside, revealing its historic silhouette. The sun warms the ancient stones of our borgo, the vines ripen, and a classic Tuscan day begins. Enjoying the beautiful things in life."

About The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years has been written by Jason Robert Brown, is making its Broadway debut with Nick starring opposite Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. The musical, a two-person show, tells the story of a couple's relationship from different timelines and perspectives — with Nick playing up-and-coming novelist Jamie Wellerstein.

Priyanka and Mahesh Babu to star together

Priyanka and Mahesh Babu will soon be seen together in SS Rajamouli's next which is tentatively titled SSMB 29. Written by Rajamouli's father, the film is said to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones. Actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran is also part of the star cast.