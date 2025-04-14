Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva offers hair at Tirumala after son Mark Shankar’s recovery post Singapore fire incident

Pawan Kalyan's wife donates hair at Sri Venkateswara Temple

On April 14, Anna visited and offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. She donated her hair as an act of devotion. The ritual was held at Padmavati Kalyana Katta, a special place inside the Tirumala temple where people offer their hair as part of a religious promise. Following the tonsuring, Anna was also seen participating in additional pujas and temple rituals.

What happened to Pawan Kalyan's son

On April 8, a fire broke out at a shophouse on River Valley Road in Singapore. Pawan’s eight-year-old son, Mark Shankar, was among the children and adults injured. He sustained injuries to his hands and legs and experienced respiratory distress due to smoke inhalation. Firefighters and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

At the time of the incident, the actor and politician was on an official tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh to engage with local communities. After fulfilling his commitments, he rushed to Singapore to be with his son. Chiranjeevi also accompanied him.

Later, Pawan released a statement addressing his son's health, a portion of which read, "Our youngest son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a school fire in Singapore and is being treated in hospital. He is gradually recovering.” He thanked politicians and actors who sent their wishes for Mark’s recovery, as well as those who performed poojas at temples in his name.

Chiranjeevi also shared a health update, revealing that Mark is back home, and wrote on X, “Our baby Mark Shankar has come home. But he still needs to recover. With the grace and mercy of our clan deity, Anjaneya Swamy, he will soon be fully healthy and back to normal. Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti, and that Lord stood by us, saving that little child from great danger and tragedy.”

He added, “After the incident, people from various regions and villages stood in solidarity with our family by offering prayers and blessings for Mark Shankar’s recovery. I, on behalf of my brother Pawan Kalyan and our entire family, wholeheartedly thank each and every one of you for your support.”