Pawan Kalyan says son Mark Shankar who was injured in Singapore school fire is ‘doing well’

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan released a statement on Tuesday evening stating that his youngest son, Mark Shankar Pavanovich, is recovering well. Earlier in the day, Mark was injured in a school fire in Singapore and is receiving treatment at the hospital.

Pawan Kalyan’s statement on Mark Shankar’s health

Pawan released a statement on Tuesday evening addressing his son Mark’s health status. A portion of his statement read, “Our youngest son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a school fire in Singapore and is being treated in hospital. He is gradually recovering.”

The actor-politician stated that upon learning the news, PM Narendra Modi called him to inquire about his son’s health, which ‘gave courage’. The High Commissioner was directed to provide assistance in Singapore. And CM Chandrababu Naidu also spoke to him on the phone.

He thanked everyone, including politicians and actors who wished for Mark’s recovery and those who performed poojas at temples in his name. Pawan ended the note with, “Mark Shankar is gradually recovering due to these good-hearted wishes and blessings. I sincerely thank everyone.”

What happened

On April 8, a fire broke out at a shophouse on River Valley Road in Singapore. Pawan’s eight-year-old son Mark Shankar was among the children and adults injured. He sustained injuries to his hands and legs, experiencing respiratory distress due to smoke inhalation. Firefighters and the Singapore Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the scene to put out the blaze.

At the time of the incident, Pawan was on an official tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh to engage with local communities. He fulfilled his commitment there and then went to Singapore. Due to the situation, his other planned events in Visakhapatnam were cancelled.

Pawan has two children, Mark Shankar and Polena Anjana Pawanova with his wife, Russian actor Anna Lezhneva. He has two other children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, with actor Renu Desai.