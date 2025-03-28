Pawan Kalyan's Theri adaptation Ustaad Bhagat Singh not shelved. Here's what producer said about its release

Ever since Pawan Kalyan ventured into politics and became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, fans have been concerned about how he will complete his pending film projects. His film with Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, seemed to be in limbo since it was announced in 2022. Recently, there was also talk of the film being shelved. Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers dispelled these rumours. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan says he will continue acting in films despite political career ‘as long as he needs money’) Harish Shankar's adaptation of Theri with Pawan Kalyan is titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh not shelved

Talking to the press recently about the production house’s massive line-up in 2026, Ravi expressed excitement. He mentioned how they have Jr NTR’s film with Prashanth Neel, Ram Charan’s Peddi with Buchi Babu Sana, Prabhas’ film with Hanu Raghavapudi, Rishab Shetty’s Jai Hanuman with Prasanth Varma and Vijay Deverakonda’s film with Rahul Sankrityan lined up.

Talking about Pawan’s film, he clarified, “Kalyan garu’s film will be released next year. No pan-India film’s buzz would be comparable when a film of his releases. Harish Shankar garu has locked the script. It’s extraordinary. We are waiting for Kalyan garu to give us dates for it. We will wrap it up this year and release it next year at any cost.” Fans were thrilled to know that the film wasn’t shelved.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming projects

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an adaptation of Atlee’s 2016 Vijay-starrer Theri, which was recently remade in Hindi as Baby John. Harish has adapted several films during his career, including Dabangg, Jigarthanda, and Raid. It remains to be seen if he does a better job with Theri than with Mr Bachchan recently.

Pawan also has films with Krish-Jyothi Krishna and Sujeeth titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG. The actor first returned to work with HHVM, and he has yet to complete shooting for the other films.