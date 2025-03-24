Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pawan Kalyan says he will continue acting in films despite political career ‘as long as he needs money’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Mar 24, 2025 05:19 PM IST

In a recent interview, Pawan Kalyan expressed interest in juggling an acting and political career. He said this when asked how he plans on doing it.

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan plans to continue juggling his acting and political career. Talking to Thanthi TV, he spoke about how he always wanted to ‘work for the people’ but that he will continue doing films till he ‘needs money’. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Abhimanyu Singh on reuniting with Pawan Kalyan for OG after Gabbar Singh: ‘He hasn't changed at all, but he's busier’)

Pawan Kalyan has three films lined up that he has yet to complete, including OG.
Pawan Kalyan has three films lined up that he has yet to complete, including OG.

Pawan Kalyan on which he will continue to act

Pawan’s party Janasena Party won all seats it contested in Andhra Pradesh in coalition with the Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the actor-politician stated that he will continue to act because he has already committed to projects. He said, “I took a lot of inspiration from Henry David Thoreau, yogis, or siddhars. You do something selflessly and work for the people…that’s what I thought. I never amassed that (wealth)…I never started any business, including film production. My only income is cinema. Because I have committed (to films) I now have to do justice.”

When asked how he would manage to do that without accusations of being a ‘part-time actor’ or a ‘part-time politician’; Pawan pointed out that many politicians juggle businesses with their administrative duties. “A lot of leaders have their own businesses. If they could do that and also do well in politics, so can I. You have to be a passionate actor and a passionate political leader for both to work. When I was acting, I was learning about administration and reading up on public policy from the mid-90s. As long as I need money, I would like to (act). That too without compromising on my administrative and political job,” he said.

Upcoming work

Pawan was last seen on-screen in the 2023 film Bro with his nephew Sai Durgha Tej. The actor said yes to some projects before he began campaigning for AP elections and became Deputy CM. He has yet to wrap up shooting for Krish and AM Jyothi Krishna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On