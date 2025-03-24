Pawan Kalyan says he will continue acting in films despite political career ‘as long as he needs money’

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan plans to continue juggling his acting and political career. Talking to Thanthi TV, he spoke about how he always wanted to ‘work for the people’ but that he will continue doing films till he ‘needs money’. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Abhimanyu Singh on reuniting with Pawan Kalyan for OG after Gabbar Singh: ‘He hasn't changed at all, but he's busier’) Pawan Kalyan has three films lined up that he has yet to complete, including OG.

Pawan Kalyan on which he will continue to act

Pawan’s party Janasena Party won all seats it contested in Andhra Pradesh in coalition with the Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the actor-politician stated that he will continue to act because he has already committed to projects. He said, “I took a lot of inspiration from Henry David Thoreau, yogis, or siddhars. You do something selflessly and work for the people…that’s what I thought. I never amassed that (wealth)…I never started any business, including film production. My only income is cinema. Because I have committed (to films) I now have to do justice.”

When asked how he would manage to do that without accusations of being a ‘part-time actor’ or a ‘part-time politician’; Pawan pointed out that many politicians juggle businesses with their administrative duties. “A lot of leaders have their own businesses. If they could do that and also do well in politics, so can I. You have to be a passionate actor and a passionate political leader for both to work. When I was acting, I was learning about administration and reading up on public policy from the mid-90s. As long as I need money, I would like to (act). That too without compromising on my administrative and political job,” he said.

Upcoming work

Pawan was last seen on-screen in the 2023 film Bro with his nephew Sai Durgha Tej. The actor said yes to some projects before he began campaigning for AP elections and became Deputy CM. He has yet to wrap up shooting for Krish and AM Jyothi Krishna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.