Pawan Kalyan holds injured son Mark Shankar in protective embrace as they return home after Singapore fire. Watch

Actor and Andhra Pradesh CM Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, was injured in a school fire in Singapore on April 8. A video of Pawan protectively holding his son as they return to Hyderabad was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi thanks fans, shares health update on Pawan Kalyan's son) Pawan Kalyan, his wife Anna Lezhneva and son Mark Shankar were spotted returning to Hyderabad.

Pawan Kalyan holds Mark Shankar close as they return home

Pawan, his wife Anna Lezhneva, and their son Mark returned to Hyderabad after the incident in Singapore. In the video shared by a paparazzo, Mark was dressed in a hoodie and sweatpants, resting on his dad’s shoulders as he held him close. Anna could also be seen checking on them as she walked alongside them. Numerous fans left supportive messages for Mark under the video.

Another video doing rounds online shows him carrying his son and holding him close, even on an escalator. Anna briefly takes him into her arms. He only put their son down once they reached the car.

Pawan Kalyan’s thank you note for PM Modi, well-wishers

On Sunday, Pawan posted two notes on X (formerly Twitter) thanking PM Narendra Modi and his well-wishers. He also revealed that Mark was away for summer camp when the incident took place.

A portion of his note reads, “I extend my deepest gratitude to you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, and @PMOIndia for the prompt and supportive response during the tragic fire incident at my son Mark Shankar’s summer camp in Singapore. The assistance provided through the Singapore authorities, coordinated by @HCI_Singapore, was deeply reassuring during the difficult moment.”

He also thanked various political leaders and film fraternity friends, writing, “Following the unfortunate fire incident at my son Mark Shankar’s summer camp in Singapore, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers, concern, and support from all-over the world,” adding, “Mark Shankar is now stable and recovering well. Your heartfelt messages have truly given us strength.”

The fire incident

On April 8, a fire broke out at a shophouse on River Valley Road in Singapore. 8-year-old Mark was one of the children and adults injured in the fire. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted to the emergency ward for burns and smoke inhalation. After a brief hospitalisation, he was discharged. The actor-politician was on an official tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh at the time of the incident and couldn’t go immediately. Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha also went to Singapore with Pawan later that day.