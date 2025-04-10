Menu Explore
Chiranjeevi shares health update of Pawan Kalyan's son Mark Shankar, says he is ‘back home and recovering well’

BySantanu Das
Apr 10, 2025 08:40 PM IST

 Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar Pavanovich, was injured in a school fire in Singapore a few days ago. Check out what Chiranjeevi said.

Actor and deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar Pavanovich, was injured in a school fire in Singapore on Tuesday. Now in a new post on X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi shared a positive update regarding the health of his younger brother Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar. He added that he returned home and ‘recovering well’. (Also read: Pawan Kalyan's son Mark Shankar shifted from emergency ward, to undergo tests for burns and smoke inhalation)

Chiranjeevi shared health update on Pawan Kalyan's son.
Chiranjeevi shared health update on Pawan Kalyan's son.

Mark Shankar's health update

Chiranjeevi wrote in Telugu, which can be roughly translated to, “Our baby Mark Shankar has come home. But he still needs to recover. With the grace and mercy of our clan deity, Anjaneya Swamy, he will soon be fully healthy and back to normal. Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti, and that Lord stood by us, saving that little child from a great danger and a tragedy.”

He went on to add, “After the incident, people from various regions and villages stood in solidarity with our family by offering prayers and blessings for Mark Shankar’s recovery. I, on behalf of my brother Pawan Kalyan and our entire family, wholeheartedly thank each and every one for their support.”

What happened

On April 8, a fire broke out at a shophouse on River Valley Road in Singapore. Pawan’s eight-year-old son Mark Shankar was among the children and adults injured. He sustained injuries to his hands and legs, experiencing respiratory distress due to smoke inhalation. Firefighters and the Singapore Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the scene to put out the blaze.

Pawan released a statement on Tuesday evening addressing his son Mark’s health status. A portion of his statement read, “Our youngest son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a school fire in Singapore and is being treated in hospital. He is gradually recovering.” Pawan was on an official tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh at the time of the incident. Along with brother Chiranjeevi and sister-in-law Surekha, he flew to Singapore on Tuesday night.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Chiranjeevi shares health update of Pawan Kalyan's son Mark Shankar, says he is ‘back home and recovering well’
