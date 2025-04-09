Pawan Kalyan's son Mark Shankar shifted from emergency ward, to undergo tests for burns and smoke inhalation

Actor and deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar Pavanovich, was injured in a school fire in Singapore on Tuesday. His team mentions in a press note that Mark has been shifted from the emergency ward but will continue to receive treatment for burns and smoke inhalation. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan says son Mark Shankar who was injured in Singapore school fire is ‘doing well’) Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi flew to Singapore on Tuesday evening to be with Mark Shankar.

Pawan Kalyan’s son shifted out of emergency ward

The press note sent out on Wednesday reads, “Mark Shankar, the younger son of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. Shri Pawan Kalyan went to Singapore from Hyderabad last night and went directly to the hospital. He saw Mark, who was receiving treatment in the emergency ward for burns on his hands and legs and smoke inhalation in the lungs.”

Pawan spoke to the doctors and informed his team that Mark was recovering and that further tests were being held for health issues that might arise due to smoke inhalation. “He was brought to the room from the emergency ward on Wednesday morning, according to Indian time. The hospital doctors have informed that he would have to undergo further tests and stay under their supervision for at least three more days.”

Pawan Kalyan’s statement on his son’s injuries

On Tuesday evening, Pawan also released a press note thanking PM Narendra Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu for calling him to enquire about Mark’s health. He also thanked the celebrities who sent him notes of support. “Mark Shankar is gradually recovering due to these good-hearted wishes and blessings. I sincerely thank everyone,” he wrote.

Pawan was on an official tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh at the time of the incident. On April 8, a fire broke out at a shophouse on River Valley Road in Singapore. Pawan’s eight-year-old son Mark was among the children and adults injured. Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha also flew to Singapore with Pawan to be with Mark.