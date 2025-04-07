Mohan Babu opens up about social media wars between his and Chiranjeevi's fans: ‘I've never wished anyone harm’

Actor Mohan Babu and his family are unfortunately not new to facing trolling on social media, with many picking them apart at every chance. On the SocialPost Achievers podcast, he was asked about how he deals with trolls and social media wars between his and Chiranjeevi’s fans. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica opens up about how family feud with Manoj affected kids: ‘They were scared’) Mohan Babu and Chiranjeevi have known each other for years and even worked together in some films.

Mohan Babu about dealing with trolls and fan wars

On the podcast, it was pointed out that NTR and ANR often had their fans at odds despite being close friends in real life. Similarly, his fans and Chiranjeevi’s fans often fight each other on social media without realising the actors have ‘healthy competition between them’.

The actor replied that he pays no heed to trolls but stays in the loop about how Telugu films are faring, not to wish someone’s downfall but because he belongs to the industry. He said, “I do not see what the trolls are saying. I am usually told about which film has flopped or worked well (by his team). I won’t ask about a flop picture again because it’s none of my business. Tomorrow, when my film flops, people will talk about me. I am only concerned about cinema and have never wished anyone harm, it’ll only affect me in the long run.”

He then spoke about trolls and claimed that they’re responsible for their karma if they find happiness in someone’s downfall. “You cannot change anyone; believing you can is wrong. Everyone is responsible for their karma. If you’ve said something bad about someone else, it will definitely hit back at you someday. I don’t blame them (trolls); everyone is entitled to love their favourite star. But it causes harm only to you and your family, even if you enjoy harming someone else today.”

Mohan was recently in the news for a family tiff that saw his youngest son, Manchu Manoj, at odds with the family. His elder son Vishnu Manchu has publicly refused to acknowledge the matter, as did his daughter Lakshmi Manchu. He will soon star in Vishnu’s film Kannappa, which features Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar in key roles. Last seen in the 2023 film Bhola Shankar, Chiranjeevi will soon star in Vishwambhara.