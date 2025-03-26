Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica opens up about how family feud with Manoj affected kids: ‘They were scared’

It’s no secret that there’s a feud brewing in the Manchu family. Mohan Babu’s children Vishnu Manchu and Manchu Manoj are at odds with each other while their sister Lakshmi Manchu stays out of the way, at least in public. In an interview with NTV, Viranica got candid about it, claiming that it has affected her kids. (Also Read: All about the filmy Manchu Manoj-Mohan Babu feud: When did first cracks appear, brother turns against brother and more) Vishnu Manchu and Viranica Manchu share four children.

Viranica on the Manchu family feud

Vishnu and Viranica share four children – Ariaana, Viviana, Arya Vidya and Avram. Talking about how they remain her priority amid all this, Viranica said, “Every family has their own issues; it’s not just for my family. A lot of their issues don’t come out unfortunately our issues did. There’s nothing one can do about it. For me, my priority is my children.”

She then stated that the feud affected the children more than her and that she tried her best to stay out of it for their sake. “I’ve always maintained that. I am like a sponge; I take everything. But my actions are dependent on my children. This whole crisis that we’re dealing with has affected my kids more than me. They were scared about what was going to happen. I try to stay away from all sorts of controversy; I step away from it. If my children have to be sane, I need to be that sanity for them,” said Viranica.

The Manchu family feud

While there was talk of dissent between brothers, the issues in the Manchu family became public in 2023 when Manoj posted a video of Vishnu allegedly abusing their staff. Later, Vishnu claimed that the clip was from a ‘reality show’ they were making called House of Manchus, which his siblings discredited.

In 2024, the issues surfaced again when Mohan filed a complaint against Manoj and his wife, Bhuma Mounika, claiming that he feared for his safety. Manoj, however, claimed that goons had entered his house and attacked him, leaving him injured. He filed a complaint about it a day later. He has since accused his family of alienating him and not running their educational institution ethically.