Manchu Manoj calls his father Mohan Babu's claims 'malicious, false', seeks investigation: It's an effort to silence me

Actor Manchu Manoj has addressed the "malicious, false, and baseless allegations" against him and his wife, Mounika, by his father, Mohan Babu. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Manoj added that the claims are untrue and also "part of a deliberate effort to defame me, silence my voice, and create unnecessary family strife". (Also Read | Mohan Babu files police complaint against son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika over claims of assault) Manchu Manoj shared a long note on X about his father Mohan Babu's police complaint against him and his wife.

In his clarification, Manchu Manoj shared a lengthy post and titled it, ‘Setting the record straight.’ He also shared some questions for his family members. He captioned the post, “My humble request to serve justice through a transparent and righteous investigation.”

On Monday, Mohan, in his police complaint, claimed that he was assaulted and needed protection. He also called his Manoj and Mounika ‘anti-social’ elements.

Check out a part of his clarification:

False allegations and manipulated narratives

“The claims made against me and my wife are completely fabricated. We are self-employed, independent, and have always lived with dignity. I have never relied on my family for financial support or sought any properties. To even suggest otherwise is absurd and malicious.”

Request for investigation of my residence

“I have been residing in the family house for over a year now...The allegation that I have moved in 4 months ago with malicious intentions is invented only for the purpose of falsely implicating me and my wife in this fabricated complaint.”

Including my 7-month-old daughter in the complaint

“Dragging an innocent 7-month-old baby into this dispute is appalling and inhumane. My children should never have been brought into this matter. This demonstrates the sheer malice behind these false accusations and raises serious questions about the intention behind complaint.”

The truth about the nannies

“The nannies employed at home are petrified due to the abusive language they have faced by my father...The allegation that we have left our daughter unattended is a convenient attempt to twist true facts. Our daughter was left with the nannies under the supervision of my mother. My wife and I had merely gone to get a medical evaluation of the injuries that I sustained.”

The mystery of the missing CCTV footage

“What happened to the CCTV footage? Why did Vishnu's associates, Vijay Reddy and Kiran, remove the CCTV drives? This tampering raises serious concerns and begs the question: what are they trying to hide? I demand a thorough investigation into this matter to uncover the truth.”

My independence and contributions

“I spent over eight years working tirelessly for my father's and brother's films, directing songs, fights, and music videos, often taking on roles beneath my standing as a commercial hero. I did all this without taking a single rupee, purely for the benefit of my family.”

Never asked for properties

“Contrary to the baseless accusations, I have never asked for properties or inheritance. I challenge anyone to provide evidence to the contrary. My life has been built on my own merit, and I take pride in having raised my children with dignity without relying on family wealth.”

Why now? The timing of these allegations

“The timing of this complaint is no coincidence. It surfaced after my public support for MBU students and local business who are being exploited by Vishnu and his associate Vinay Maheshwari.”

The legacy of manipulation and partiality

“My father has consistently supported Vishnu in every venture while sidelining me. Despite my sacrifices, I have been treated unfairly and subjected to defamation and harassment.”

Call for family unity

“In September, I sent a heartfelt message to my father, requesting an open and honest family discussion to resolve these issues...My plea was ignored, and now I am faced with false accusations instead of dialogue.”

About the feud

The feud has been going on for quite some time. Mohan's heirs, Manoj and Vishnu, have been rumoured to be at loggerheads. Manoj had also posted a video of Vishnu attacking his relatives in 2023.

Earlier this year, after an 8-year-long hiatus, Manoj returned to the silver screen with Karthik Ghattamaneni’s Mirai. It released in theatres on April 18.