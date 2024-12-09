Mohan Babu files police complaint against son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika over claims of assault

The rumoured feud between members of the Manchu family have taken a fresh new turn. Both of them have now filed police complaints against each other, claiming they were assaulted. On Monday, Glute posted a copy of the police complaint on their X account where it was stated that Mohan Babu has filed a police complaint on his son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika claiming that he has been assaulted and needs protection. (Also read: Mohan Babu denies he and son Manchu Manoj filed police complaints against each other: ‘Imaginary stories’) Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj are involved in a feud with each other.

Mohan Babu's police complaint

The post shared the document of the police complaint that was filed the veteran actor dated December 9, Monday. He requested for ‘protection’ of his life and called his son and daughter-in-law ‘anti-social’ elements in the complaint.

It read, “On 8.12.2024, my younger son Mr. Manoj (who incidentally abandoned my home and appeared four months ago) caused disturbance at my house along with anti-social elements, who were employed by him. He subsequently left the premises with his wife, Mrs Monika, leaving behind his 7 month-old daughter under the care of housemaid and nanny employed by him.”

More details

It went on to detail the incidents of the following morning. “While at my office at Madhapur at 10.30 AM, one of my employees informed me that approximately 30 individuals, claiming to be associates of my son Mr Manoj, forcibly trespassed into my residence. They threatened my staff with dire consequences, evicted them from the property, and declared that no one could enter the house without their permission.”

The complaint ended with the statement which read, “All those individuals are causing fear and threat to life to those who are at my home, including me.”

Meanwhile as per a post shared by News Meter, Manchu also filed a complaint with Pahadi Shareef Police on Monday in connection with an attack on him by unidentified miscreants on Sunday. He alleged that around 10 unidentified miscreants attacked him and there is a threat to his life. The complaint also included a medical report that outlined blunt trauma to spine, neck, abdomen and left calf. The police added that there was no mention about his family members in the complaint filed by Manoj.

Mohan's heirs Vishnu and Manoj have been rumoured to be at loggerheads for a long time. There has been talk of differences of opinion about Manoj's wedding, which Vishnu did not attend. Manoj had also posted a video of Vishnu attacking Manoj's relatives in 2023.