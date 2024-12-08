Mohan Babu denies he and son Manchu Manoj filed police complaints against each other: ‘Imaginary stories’

The rumoured feud between members of the Manchu family reportedly escalated on Sunday morning. Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj reportedly both dialled 100 and alleged physical assault against one another, according to reports. But the former released a press statement, denying anything of the sort had happened. (Also Read: Manchu Manoj makes a comeback after 8 years with Teja Sajja-starrer Mirai. Watch) Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj are reportedly feuding

Mohan Babu vs Manchu Manoj

NTV initially claimed on Sunday morning that Manoj first filed a complaint against Mohan at the Pahadi Shareef Police Station in Hyderabad, alleging that his father beat him up. He was also reportedly injured in the scuffle. Mohan consequently was also reported to have filed a complaint against Manoj, alleging that his son attacked him. The feud supposedly took place over property disputes.

As the reports gained traction, Mohan released a statement via his spokesperson that claimed, “There is no truth in the news that Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj have filed complaints against each other. Media is broadcasting imaginary stories that Manoj turned up at the police station wounded. Don’t spread false propaganda without any evidence. - Manchu Mohan Babu’s family.”

ABN later reported that Mohan and Manoj had both dialled 100 and alleged physical assault against one another. Manoj also reportedly claimed that an individual named Vinay, who looks after the affairs of Mohan Babu University, reportedly beat him up on his father’s orders.

This is a developing story. Mohan and Manoj have yet to speak to the press directly or release any video bytes.

The issues in Manchu family

This is not the first time a rift in the Manchu family has made news. In 2023, Manoj posted and deleted a video on social media alleging that his brother, Vishnu Manchu, frequently assaults their relatives and close aides.

Vishnu later made light of the issue, writing on social media, “This is just the beginning…#HOM #HouseOfManchus.” His team even claimed that the video Manoj had posted was part of a ‘reality show’. Manoj and their sister Lakshmi Manchu denied claims of shooting for a ‘reality show’ to the press.