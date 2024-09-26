Actor Mohan Babu robbed of 10 lakh cash; domestic worker arrested by police

A theft took place at Mohan Babu's residence in Jalpally with a domestic worker stealing ₹10 lakh case, the police told PTI. The worker has now been arrested for allegedly straling money from the actor's residence, police said on Thursday. (Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu says men down south don't want ‘sisters or daughters’ to act: ‘My dad tried to…’) Mohan Babu's personal secretary was robbed of cash recently.

What happened

The domestic worker allegedly stole the cash from Mohan Babu's personal secretary who visited the house on Sunday, a police official told the agency. When the personal secretary noticed that the cash was missing, a case was registered at Pahadishareef police station.

In course of the investigation, the domestic worker was nabbed in Tirupati and brought back to Hyderabad. The worker placed under arrest on Wednesday, an official said. The accused allegedly stole the cash from the personal secretary's bag, they added.

While the police managed to recover ₹7.36 lakh cash from the accused, they found out that the worker had spent the remaining amount. Further investigation is on. The actor is yet to release a statement or address the issue at the time of writing.

Upcoming work

Mohan Babu's first major breakthrough as an actor came with the 1975 film Swargam Narakam, directed by Dasari Narayana Rao. After his movie, he began using the stage name Mohan Babu instead of his birth name, Bakthavatsalam Naidu. After playing the comedic villain in numerous films, he transitioned to playing the lead in films like Khaidi Kalidasu, Ketugadu, Gruha Pravesam, Assembly Rowdy and Allari Mogudu.

The actor was last seen in the 2023 Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakunthalam as Durvasa Maharishi. He will soon be seen in Kannappa, sharing the screen with his son, Manchu Vishnu. His other children, Lakshmi Manchu and Manchu Manoj are also actors and are carrying on the family legacy.