Manchu Manoj shuts down rumours of arrest, says 32 cases have been filed on his family: 'I haven't done anything wrong'

Actor Manchu Manoj has broken his silence after several reports claimed that he was taken into police custody during Monday. In a video statement, he has expressed his frustration with the crisis that he has faced while standing up for causes he believes in. (Also read: Manchu Manoj calls his father Mohan Babu's claims 'malicious, false', seeks investigation: It's an effort to silence me) Manchu Manoj shared a statement clarifying that he was not taken into police custody.

What Manchu said

In a video statement that was shared by Telugu One on X, Manoj said: “You have seen what's been happening the last few months, from around December 2024. I have been fighting for the students and people working at our college. Instead of addressing that me, my family have been targeted. Numerous attempts are being made to indirectly threaten me in hope I'll get scared. I haven't done anything wrong to be scared. Around 32 cases have been filed by numerous people on me and my wife from Delhi, Tirupati and other places. There's only one version of the truth and numerous versions of a lie. I stick by what I previously said. My family is using bouncers to abuse college kids and others. I have provided all proof to Chandragiri CI."

‘I went to the station willingly’

He went on to add, “Those who are trying to file complaints are being sent back for silly reasons. The police tried to question us last night too at the resort we were staying at, claiming they were sent by the CM. When I questioned them, they changed their tune and said they came to me after finishing CM's work and I misunderstood. After that I went to the station willingly because I wanted everything on record. I waited for them to talk to me there but no one seemed interested to do so at the station. If something like this can happen to me imagine the plight of those I'm fighting for.”

In the last few months, Manchu has been in the limelight for a public fallout with his father, Mohan Babu. Last year, after an 8-year-long hiatus, Manoj returned to the silver screen with Karthik Ghattamaneni’s Mirai.