Kannappa actor warns ‘anyone who trolls film will face Lord Shiv’s curse'; internet jokes ‘can't wait to go to hell'

Telugu actor and producer Vishnu Manchu’s mythological drama Kannappa has already generated significant buzz among audiences. However, during a recent promotional event for the film, a statement made by cast member Raghu Babu disappointed fans. Prabhas, Vishnu Manchu and Akshay Kumar's stills from Kannappa.

(Also Read: Kannappa teaser: Prabhas, Akshay Kumar steal the show in mythological tale)

Raghu Babu warns trolls

According to Telugu 360, at the event, Raghu Babu warned trolls against criticising the film, stating, "If anyone trolls the movie Kannappa, they will face the wrath and curse of Lord Shiva..." The statement did not sit well with internet users. While some laughed it off, others dismissed it as a 'weird marketing gimmick.'

Reddit reacts to the statement

A Reddit user shared the post on the platform, prompting many to express their disappointment. One user joked, "Fear and religion have always worked in this country. I can't wait to go to hell and be fried in oil because I've committed way too many sins." Expressing frustration over the statement, another wrote, "What kind of weird marketing is this? Oh god!!!" Another comment read, "As an ardent Shiv Bhakt... I can say he doesn’t have this much time..." Another user compared it to previous controversial films, writing, "In other words, another Adipurush on the way?"

About Kannappa

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the film is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva in Hinduism. Kannappa stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role alongside Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, and Madhoo in supporting roles. The film also features special cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. It is scheduled for theatrical release on April 25, 2025.

Speaking about the star-studded cast and the film’s pan-India appeal, Vishnu Manchu told Hindustan Times, "Everybody who acted in this movie did it out of respect and love for my father. I wish I could take the credit, but I’d be lying if I did! I’m grateful for their love and affection, and I hope that I can nurture such relationships as I grow older."