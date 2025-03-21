Chiranjeevi calls out organisers charging fees for fan meets in UK: ‘I will never support these actions’

Actor Chiranjeevi is in the United Kingdom and was recently honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award by Bridge India at the House of Commons. Recently, a few organisers tried to collect money while organising fan meets, and the actor called them out on social media. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi's ‘heart filled with gratitude’ after receiving award at UK's House of Commons. See pics) Chiranjeevi was recently honoured at the House of Commons in the UK.

Chiranjeevi reacts to money being collected for fan meets

Chiranjeevi posted a note on social media calling out organisers that tried to charge a fee while organising a fan meet in the UK. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My Dear Fans , I am deeply touched by all your love and affection in wanting to meet me in UK. However, I’ve been informed that some individuals are attempting to charge a fee for the fan meetings. I strongly condemned this behaviour.”

The actor also added that any money collected so far will be refunded, asking fans to be cautious of such people, writing, “Any fee collected by any one will be refunded immediately. Please be cautious and know that I will NEVER support these actions, anywhere. The bond of love and affection we share is priceless. It cannot be commercialised by anyone in any manner. Let’s keep our interactions genuine and free from any kind of exploitation.”

Fans also shared a video of Chiranjeevi from the fan meet reiterating the same. He said, “No one can monetise our love for each other. No one has the right to do that and I condemn whatever has happened. I thank everyone for supporting me.”

Recent work

Chiranjeevi last starred in the 2023 film Bhola Shankar, which did not fare well, and co-starred Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia. He also starred in Waltair Veerayya the same year, which co-starred Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja and was a success at the box office. Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in Vassishta’s socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, which was supposed to be released on Sankranthi. He has also said yes to a film directed by Srikanth Odela.