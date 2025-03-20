Chiranjeevi's ‘heart filled with gratitude’ after receiving award at UK's House of Commons. See pics

Actor Chiranjeevi received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Public Service through Cultural Leadership from Bridge India at the House of Commons in the UK on March 19. He posted pictures from London on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) and wrote about how ‘honoured’ he is to have received this award. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi's team busts rumours of him getting an honorary UK citizenship; here's why fans thought it was true) Chiranjeevi received a Lifetime Achievement award for his philanthropic works.

Chiranjeevi honoured to be awarded for philanthropy

Chiranjeevi wrote that his heart is ‘filled with gratitude’ after receiving the award, “Heart filled with gratitude for the honour at the House of Commons - UK Parliament by so many Esteemed Members of Parliament, Ministers & Under Secretaries, Diplomats. Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the Life Time Achievement Award by Team Bridge India.”

Thanking his fans and family for their love, he added, “Words are not enough. But a heartfelt Thank You to each one of my wonderful loving fans, blood brothers, blood sisters, my film family, well wishers, friends and all my family members and everyone who in every which way contributed to my journey and participated in the humanitarian causes I have been championing.”

Chiranjeevi ended the note by writing that this award encourages him to do more, “This honor motivates me to continue my work with greater vigour. And Love to each one of you for your beautiful congratulatory messages.”

Pawan Kalyan’s emotional note for Chiranjeevi

Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh-actor Pawan Kalyan also took to X to post pictures of his brother, writing, “Starting life as the son of an ordinary middle-class excise constable, with his own strength and the blessings of his artistic mother, he rose to become a megastar in the film industry, entertaining fans all over the world for four and a half decades, winning 9 Filmfare Awards and 3 Nandi Awards for Best Actor with his acting, and becoming synonymous with acting.”

He also wrote about how he would ‘always’ be proud to be known as Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, someone who has always been more like a father to him. “I will always be proud to be born as his younger brother. I consider Chiranjeevi garu more like a father than an elder brother. He is the person who showed me the way when I was confused and did not know what to do in life. My elder brother Chiranjeevi garu is the hero of my life,” wrote Pawan.

Chiranjeevi’s philanthropic works

Chiranjeevi was hosted and honoured at the UK parliament by Navendu Mishra, MP of the ruling Labour Party in Stockport. MPs Sojan Joseph and Bob Blackman were also present at the ceremony. Bridge India, an organisation that works on shaping public policy, bestowed him with the honour of recognising his contribution to cinema and philanthropy.

In 2024, Chiranjeevi was also conferred with the second-highest civilian award in India, Padma Vibhushan. He was also honoured with the Guinness World Record as the Most Profilic Actor-Dancer. In 1998, the actor established the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT) which includes a blood bank and an eye bank. In 2021, his organisation set up oxygen banks and ambulances in AP and Telangana for Covid-19 patients.