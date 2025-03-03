Chiranjeevi's team busts rumours of him getting an honorary UK citizenship; here's why fans thought it was true

Recently, rumours did the rounds that actor Chiranjeevi will soon be honoured with UK citizenship for his philanthropic work, particularly in the field of health. However, his team busted rumours, asking the media to verify before publishing news related to the matter. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi pens loved-up note for ‘soul mate’ Surekha on 45th wedding anniversary: ‘The wind beneath my wings’) Rumours suggested that Chiranjeevi would be honoured in the UK and given citizenship.

Chiranjeevi’s team busts rumours

Over the weekend, fan and meme pages circulated news that Chiranjeevi would receive honorary UK citizenship. One meme that did rounds on social media and was shared by Chiranjeevi’s fan pages also read, “Another great achievement. Another jewel in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s crown! The UK government will felicitate and confer honorary citizenship.”

Enthusiastic fan pages re-shared the news, writing, “His philanthropic efforts, especially in healthcare, have also earned him international recognition. A grand felicitation ceremony will be held in London.” However, Chiranjeevi’s team clarified that the news was false. Their statement reads, “Reports of Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu receiving honorary UK citizenship are false. We request news outlets to verify before publishing any such news.”

Why fans believed the rumour

Fans, hoping the news was accurate, seemed disappointed to learn that these rumours were untrue. One fan pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that Chiranjeevi mentioned an event in the UK during the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen’s Laila. Which is why many believed the news to be true when it first started doing rounds.

Chiranjeevi joked with anchor Suma in February, “I almost leaked something, but I stopped myself. Will you be able to come to London to host an event? They’re going to honour me in London. But you have to buy your flight tickets.” While he was clearly joking when he said it, the actor has earned a name for ‘leaking’ film plot points and news during events, making some believe he was telling the truth.

Upcoming work

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2023 films Bhola Shankar and Waltair Veerayya. Waltair Veerayya co-starred Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasanand was a success at the box office. Bhola Shankar, a remake of the 2015 film Vedalam, saw Keerthy Suresh as his sister and failed to make a mark. The actor will soon star in Vassishta’s socio-fantasy drama Vishwambhara, which was supposed to be released in theatres for Sankranthi this year. He has also okayed a project directed by Dasara director Srikanth Odela.