Chiranjeevi's next film with Dasara director Srikanth Odela confirmed?

Actor Chiranjeevi is in talks to team up with Dasara director Srikanth Odela for a new film, say sources. Once finalised, this will be his next film after the fantasy drama Vishwambhara. (Also Read: Varun Tej responds to criticism for always bringing up Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan: ‘It's my wish’) Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in a fantasy film titled Vishwambhara.(PTI)

Chiranjeevi to work with Dasara director

According to sources, Chiranjeevi's upcoming project with Srikanth will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas, who recently delivered the blockbuster Bhagavanth Kesari. However, more details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet. Srikanth gained fame when he directed the Nani, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Dasara, he has a second film lined up with Nani.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The film was supposed to be released in January for Sankranthi but the release date was taken by his son, Ram Charan's film with Shankar, titled Game Changer.

After wrapping up the film, he is expected to join the sets of Srikanth's film soon. An official announcement of his upcoming projects are yet to be made.

Chiranjeevi honoured with an award

Recently, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the ANR National Award in Hyderabad, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The award was presented to him by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Before presenting the award to Chiranjeevi, Big B spoke highly of the actor in his speech. He also expressed gratitude to Nagarjuna and his family for inviting him to such a prestigious event.

"I feel deeply honoured that you have chosen me to honour my dear friend and colleague Chiranjeevi. Whenever I call he is always there. Thank you Charianjeevi and Nag for giving me a part in your film, thanks to Vyjayanti Films, and Nag Ashwin for giving me a part in your film. Now I can proudly say that I am a member of the Telugu film industry," he said.

Amitabh Bachchan further added, "Thank you Chiranjeevi for your friendship, concern, love, affection, humility and hospitality. You sent me so much lunch that I would have fed the whole hotel today. Please treat me as a member of the Telugu film industry from now on. Thank you so much," he said.

Chiranjeevi got emotional while receiving the award from Big B. As a mark of respect, he bowed down in front of Amitabh Bachchan, touched his feet and sought his blessings.