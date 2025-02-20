Menu Explore
Chiranjeevi pens loved-up note for ‘soul mate’ Surekha on 45th wedding anniversary: ‘The wind beneath my wings’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 20, 2025 05:56 PM IST

Actor Chiranjeevi is jetting off to Dubai to celebrate his anniversary with wife Surekha and friends Nagarjuna, Amala and Namrata Shirodkar.

Actor Chiranjeevi took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to post pictures of himself and his wife, Surekha Konidela, on their 45th wedding anniversary. He also penned a sweet note to express just how much he loves her even after all these years. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi draws internet backlash for wanting Ram Charan to have a boy so their ‘legacy can continue’)

Surekha Konidela and Chiranjeevi married on February 20 in 1980.
Surekha Konidela and Chiranjeevi married on February 20 in 1980.

Chiranjeevi’s note for Surekha

Chiranjeevi wrote about how he feels ‘fortunate’ to have found a ‘dream life partner’ in Surekha. He also added, “She is my strength, my anchor and the wind beneath my wings. Always helps me navigate through the glorious unknowns of the world. Her presence is a constant comfort and an amazing motivator.”

He added that he hopes he gets more such opportunities to express his love, “Just taking this opportunity to express a bit about what and how much she means to me! Thank you my soul mate - Surekha!! Here’s to many more of these occasions to express my love and admiration for you!”

The pictures he posted show him and Surekha in a private plane, looking happy to pose for clicks with Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Namrata Shirodkar and a few other friends. The actor revealed that they’re all heading to Dubai to ring in the occasion, writing, “Celebrating our wedding anniversary on a flight with some very dear friends en route Dubai!”

Surekha is the daughter of Telugu comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah and the sister of producer Allu Aravind. Chiranjeevi and Surekha married on February 20, 1980. They have a son, Ram Charan, who is also an actor and two daughters, Sushmita and Sreeja.

Recent work

Chiranjeevi last starred in the successful 2023 film Waltair Veerayya and the box office dud Bhola Shankar. He is now shooting for a socio-fantasy film called Vishwambhara with Vassishta, known for his hit film Bimbisara. He has also okayed a film directed by Srikanth Odela that is yet to go on floors.

