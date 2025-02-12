Chiranjeevi draws internet backlash for wanting Ram Charan to have a boy so their ‘legacy can continue’

Telugu star Chiranjeevi has left his fans disappointed with his recent comments. The actor was at the Brahma Anandam pre-release event when he spoke about not having a grandson who could carry his legacy forward. Chiranjeevi with his family, including granddaughter Klin Kaara.

What did Chiranjeevi say?

He said, "When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I'm a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye... I'm scared that he might again have a girl." Chiranjeevi is the father of RRR star Ram Charan, who had daughter Klin Kaara with wife Upasana Konidela in 2023.

As expected, reactions to his comment were not positive. “Very sad use of words by chiranjeevi garu here. Ammayi ayithe bhayam enduku. (If she's a girl, why fear?).. they carry the legacy forward the same as boys do or even better. Ilanti matalu public ga anadam sents a wrong message & takes us backwards. Aa matalu ki andaru navvadam (Everyone laughing at those words) shows our degenerated thinking!”

“Past few Days Chiranjeevi is going south of his image !! Including vulgarity words on stage -Commenting on Girl childs as not heir - Telling about illegal affairs -he was not seen as suuport his Brother fighter Pawan Kalyan Garu at times needs but Claims Janasena as his own Now,” read a tweet.

“Dear Chiranjeevi garu, I have respect for you as an actor. However, I would appreciate some clarification on your recent statement. It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest this? Are you uncomfortable with the possibility of your son and daughter-in-law having another girl child? Or was it “remark” made in “jest” at Brahmanandam’s film event,” asked another.

“Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter 😡 In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues. Disappointing, but not surprising - PS - I have a girl and I have heard from 100s of people to give birth to a boy next. It feels horrible when people want us to control things I can’t,” said another.

About Chiranjeevi's bond with Klin Kaara

Chiranjeevi was the one who announced Klin Kaara's birth in 2023. He wrote in a tweet, “And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam .. the name ‘Klin Kaara’ .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up..”

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar in 2023; the former was a hit, and the latter failed to make a mark. He will soon star in Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. The film was supposed to be released for Sankranthi but was postponed. He will also star in a film directed by Srikanth Odela. Ram last starred in Game Changer, which was released for Sankranthi and failed to make a mark. He will soon star in films helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar.