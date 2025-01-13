Chiranjeevi attends Sankranthi celebrations with PM Narendra Modi, PV Sindhu in Delhi. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by actor Chiranjeevi and badminton pro PV Sindhu at the Sankranthi celebrations in New Delhi. The event took place at Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy’s residence on Monday. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi shares his dream of Mega family being like Kapoor family; calls Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan his ‘achievements’) Chiranjeevi attended Pongal celebrations in New Delhi with PM Modi.

Chiranjeevi with PM Modi at Sankranthi event

Chiranjeevi and Sindhu were joined by several Union ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the event, according to ANI. The event was held to celebrate the harvest rituals from different regions under different names. In a video posted by the news agency, Chiranjeevi could be seen walking with Modi as he went to light the diya to mark the proceedings. Singer Sunitha also regaled the attendees with her performance after a pooja ceremony and lighting of bonfire. Several classical dance performances also took place there.

Chiranjeevi’s political career

Chiranjeevi briefly held a political career, launching the Praja Rajyam Party in Tirupati in 2008. In the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, the party won 18 of the 294 seats and secured a vote share of over 16%. In 2011, the party merged with the Indian National Congress. Later that year, he took charge as the Union Minister of State for Tourism. However, he stayed away from active politics since 2014. His brother, Pawan Kalyan, is now the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh through the Jana Sena Party in coalition with TDP and BJP.

Upcoming work

Last seen in the 2023 films Waltair Veerayya and Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi will soon star in the socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara. The film was supposed to be released for Sankranthi but his son Ram Charan’s film Game Changer took the slot when release was postponed. He has also said yes to a project by Srikanth Odela and is rumoured to star in a film helmed by Boyapati Srinu.