Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela heads to Mahakumbh with her sister and girl gang; see pics

Actor Ram Charan’s wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela, is the latest in the long list of celebs to head to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. She took to Instagram to post pictures from her trip with sister Anushpala Kamineni Ebrahim and their girl gang. (Also Read: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa visit Mahakumbh Mela, take holy dip at Triveni Sangam) Upasana Konidela with her sister Anushpala Kamineni and friends.

Upasana Konidela at Mahakumbh

Upasana posted numerous pictures on her Instagram stories, including one on Friday of her ‘3 laddoos’ at Hyderabad International Airport. Another picture showed her posing with Anushpala and her friends, writing, “No filters for kumbh. Take off 9 pm.”

Screengrab of Upasana Konidela's Instagram stories.

She also revealed that they woke up early on Saturday to fly out, writing, “Blessed & frozen. Take off 6 am,” tagging the picture at Prayagraj airport. She also re-shared a video posted by a friend of theirs on the way to Mahakumbh.

Upasana Konidela with her sister and friends on the way to Mahakumbh.

Ram did not accompany her on the trip as he’s busy shooting for his next film with Buchi Babu Sana. He was last seen in Shankar’s Game Changer, which was recently released on Prime Video.

Other celebrities at Mahakumbh

Numerous other celebrities from across the country have also visited the Mahakumbh. Most recently, Rana Daggubati’s wife, Miheeka Bajaj, visited with her mother, Bunty Bajaj. She posted numerous pictures and videos of Naga Sadhus on her Instagram, including pictures taken inside her tent and with her mother.

A paparazzo recently also posted a video of Vijay Deverakonda heading to Mahakumbh at Hyderabad airport with his mom Madhavi. He hasn't posted anything about it yet on social media.

KGF and HIT 3 actor Srinidhi Shetty posted numerous pictures from her trip on Instagram, writing, “It truly feels like Prayag called me. Because I had no idea or plans made initially, I was busy working, and then one thing led to another. I booked my flights, stay n got a backpack n here I was. Searching routes amidst millions. My dad happily hopping on to all my last min plans, but this was truly once in many lifetimes, so no questions asked. An experience & a memory etched for a lifetime.”