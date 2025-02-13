Ram Charan unfollows cousin Allu Arjun on Instagram; fans joke ‘friendship ended’

Ever since Allu Arjun went to Nandyal ahead of the AP elections in support of his uncle Pawan Kalyan’s political rival Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, rumours are rife about tensions brewing between the Konidela and Allu families. Recently, Ram Charan unfollowed Allu Arjun on Instagram, leading fans to believe that not all is well. (Also Read: Allu Aravind clarifies if he took a dig at Ram Charan for Game Changer's failure: ‘This is emotional and personal’) Fans have made memes about Ram Charan following Allu Arjun on Instagram.(X/Darnit Dude)

Ram Charan unfollows Allu Arjun

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Ram has unfollowed Arjun on Instagram but follows his brother, Allu Sirish. His wife, Upasana Konidela, still seems to follow Arjun on both his public and private accounts. Arjun doesn’t follow anyone but his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, on Instagram, and Sneha follows Ram on the platform. Fans thought this meant tension between the cousins, given how Sai Durgha Tej unfollowed Arjun on social media last year.

Internet reacts

Debate between Arjun and Ram’s fans has been raging on X (formerly Twitter) about what this could mean. One fan wrote, “Few years ago Allu Arjun unfollowed everyone on instagram except his wife..... now Ram Charan unfollowed Allu Arjun..... Allu Arjun didn't tweet & wish for Game Changer...... is there any conflict between them??”

Some of Charan’s fans defended him saying that given Arjun doesn’t follow him either, it’s okay. One wrote, “Allu Arjun Ram Charan ni follow chesthunda, allu arjun follow cheyakunda RC unfollow cheyadam lo tappem undhi. (Allu Arjun doesn’t follow Ram Charan so it’s okat for RC to unfollow him)” Another agreed, “Mari allu Arjun follow avvuthunnada Ram charan ni. Edaina two way vundali. (As if Allu Arjun follows Ram Charan, it should be two way)”

Arjun’s fans however pointed out that it’s odd Charan unfollowed him now while Arjun was never following anyone but Sneha on Instagram, “Allu arjun not following enyone from beginning ram charan following suddenly what happened if first to be not followed its no problem.” Some also made memes, poking fun of it.

Allu Aravind’s comments on Game Changer

This comes days after Allu Aravind’s comment on Game Changer’s box office failure did not go down well with Charan’s fans. At the pre-release event of Thandel, he poked fun at producer Dil Raju for the failure, while his other release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, was a hit.

After getting trolled for it, he clarified at a press conference, “This is emotional and personal to me; I need to address this. That day, when I addressed Dil Raju, I only meant that he saw loss and gain within a week. I was trolled so much for it, but the implication of it was unintentional.”

He stated Charan was ‘like his son’ and admitted he shouldn’t have brought the topic up at all.