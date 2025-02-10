Allu Aravind clarifies if he took a dig at Ram Charan for Game Changer's failure: ‘This is emotional and personal’

Producer Allu Aravind has finally addressed claims that he took a dig at his nephew, actor Ram Charan, for the failure of Shankar’s Game Changer. At a press conference held in Hyderabad on Monday, he addressed the issue, admitting he was trolled relentlessly for it by the Mega family fans. (Also Read: Producer Dil Raju gets defensive when asked about Ram Charan's Game Changer box office poster: ‘We have weaknesses’) Ram Charan's Game Changer did not perform well at the box office and fans claimed producer Allu Aravind took an indirect dig at it.

Allu Aravind clarifies

At the press conference, Aravind decided to address the issue unprovoked, claiming that whatever he said to producer Dil Raju at the Thandel pre-release event was ‘unintentional’. He said, “This is emotional and personal to me, I need to address this. That day, when I addressed Dil Raju, I only meant that he saw loss and gain within a week. I was trolled so much for it, but the implication of it was unintentional.”

He then said that Ram and he share an ‘excellent’ bond and asked everyone to let go of the matter. Aravind said, “Charan is like my son…he is my only menalludu (sister’s son), I am his only mavayya (maternal uncle). Our relationship is excellent, so please leave it alone. I understand now that I should not have brought it up at all.” He refused to answer further questions on the matter.

What did Allu Aravind say?

When producer Raju attended the event for Aravind’s film Thandel, he joked with him on-stage about how the Income Tax Department raided him and saw both a hit and failure with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. He said in jest, “Dil Raju made history recently. One of his movies was like this (gestures down, hinting at Game Changer), while another was like this (gestures up, hinting at Sankranthi Vastunam). He got raided by Income Tax (department). A lot happened in a week.”

The comment did not go down well with many who claimed that he took a dig at his nephew. They even circulated an old clip of his son Allu Arjun saying, “I was once rejoicing when a film failed.” Aravind’s film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, released last Friday and is running in theatres.