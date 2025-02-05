Allu Aravind heaps praise on son Allu Arjun after blockbuster success of Pushpa 2: ‘He is breaking all the records’

Allu Aravind is a proud father as he sees son Allu Arjun achieve success as a leading star with Pushpa 2: The Rule. The producer talked about how his son is continuing the legacy of the family in the third generation, and went on to talk about the reasons why Pushpa 2 became such a huge success nationwide. (Also read: Allu Arjun fails to turn up at Naga Chaitanya's Thandel event after much delay, his dad Allu Aravind explains reason) Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind spoke about Bollywood at South India Film Festival.

What Allu Aravind said

During an interview with Galatta Plus, Allu Aravind said: “It is so exciting. He becoming a hero is one part and he is breaking all the records of India and becoming the biggest film of India is another excitement for us. Truly blessed by all the biggies of the industry. My son is here.”What contributed to the big success? Allu Aravind went on to add, “Whenever you want to tell something of the land, of the particular place honestly, that emotion will be caught by all India. If you think in reverse, how to make an all-India film and start thinking from there you will not land anywhere, is what I feel. The director Sukumar, a lot of credit goes to him. Unfortunately, Sukumar and Allu Arjun are best friends. So they were sitting an discussing and Pushpa 1 evolved. From there the journey begins. They wanted him in a rugged character representing every downtrodden people in India. That is how they started building this character. So it got instantly connected all over India, particularly with the people of the masses.”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film grossed over ₹1800 crore worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing Indian film ever. It is now available to stream on Netflix.