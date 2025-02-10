'Proud of you my son': Nagarjuna showers praise on Naga Chaitanya after the release of Thandel

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, finally released in theatres on February 7. The film opened to positive reviews and has been doing well at the box office. Reacting to the overwhelming response, Naga Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, took to social media to shower praise on his son's performance and congratulated the entire team on the success of the film. (Also read: How a Pakistani jailer wanting Allu Arjun's autograph led to Naga Chaitanya's Thandel being made) Nagarjuna praised Naga Chaitanya after the release of Thandel.

Nagarjuna praises Naga Chaitanya

On his X account, Nagarjuna shared a picture with Chaitanya, and wrote: “Dear @chay_akkineni, Proud of you my son! I have watched you push boundaries, face challenges, and give your heart to the craft. Thandel is not just another film—it is a testament to your relentless passion, your courage to dream big, and your hard work. (flower, star and red heart emoticons)”

He went on to add, “To all the Akkineni fans—you have stood by us like family, and Thandel’s success is as much yours as it is ours. Thank you for your endless love and support! Gratitude.”

Congratulating the team, he wrote: “A BIG BIG thank you to #AlluAravind garu and @TheBunnyVas, congratulations to the amazingly talented @Sai_Pallavi92 you never cease to amaze, the genius @ThisIsDSP you rock, the Raising Star director @chandoomondeti and the fabulous #Thandel team for making this moment unforgettable!”

Chaitanya reposted his father's praise on his account, and wrote in the caption: “Thank you naana . Your appreciation is true success for me :)”

About Thandel

Chandoo Mondeti's Thandel is Chaitanya’s biggest opener. The film is based on a true incident of fishermen from Srikakulam accidentally drifting into Pakistani waters and being detained there. Chaitanya plays Raju, a fisherman who is made thandel (a fishing ship’s captain) ahead of a fishing trip near Gujarat. Pallavi plays his lover Satya, whom he lovingly calls bujji thalli (loved one).

The official X page of Thandel announced that the film collected more than ₹41.20 crore gross within two days of release.