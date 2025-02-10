How a Pakistani jailer wanting Allu Arjun's autograph led to Naga Chaitanya's Thandel being made

Chandoo Mondeti’s Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel hit screens this Friday. The film presented by Allu Aravind has a surprising connection to Allu Arjun, and it’s not just because they are father and son. A report by Great Andhra detailed how a Pakistani jailer asking for the actor’s autograph led to the film’s making. (Also Read: Thandel worldwide box office collection day 2: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi film holds steady; collects ₹41 crore) Naga Chaitanya's Thandel has a surprising Allu Arjun connect.

Thandel’s Allu Arjun connect

Thandel is based on the true incident of how 22 fishermen from Srikakulam drifted into Pakistan accidentally and were incarcerated there for about 13 months. Producer Bunny Vas learned of this instance when a Pakistani jailer gave the fishermen his address and asked them to send him Arjun’s autograph. The policeman helped the fishermen when they were in jail and is a massive fan of the actor. Staying true to their promise, once they returned to India, the fishermen met a writer who contacted Geetha Arts for it. When the producer learned of the incident, he made a film about their struggle.

Sunil’s recent statement on Pushpa

This aligns with what actor Sunil, who played Mangalam Seenu in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, relayed at the film’s success meet in Hyderabad. Talking about Pakistan’s love of Indian films, he recalled how Pakistanis in Spain recognised him from the film.

He said, “It was after 10 pm, and we were looking for restaurants that were still open when we came across a kebab point. It was closed, but the people who owned it were smoking outside; we assumed they were Indians. One of the men stared at me and said he recognised me from the Pushpa interval block. He even rewatched the scene on his phone to be sure; I was surprised. The owners were Pakistani and cooked for us despite the restaurant being closed.”