Thandel worldwide box office collection day 2: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi film holds steady; collects 41 crore

Thandel worldwide box office collection day 2: Chandoo Mondeti’s Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel released in theatres on Friday. According to the film’s producers, it collected ₹41.20 crore gross worldwide in two days of release. (Also Read: Thandel worldwide box office collection day 1: Naga Chaitanya gets his biggest opener at ₹21 crore) Thandel worldwide box office collection day 2: Naga Chaitanya plays a fisherman in the Chandoo Mondeti film.

Thandel worldwide box office

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Thandel announced that the film collected more than ₹41.20 crore gross within two days of release. They wrote, “#BlockbusterThandel collects 41.20 CRORE GROSS WORLDWIDE in 2 days. DAY 2 >>DAY 1 in the Telugu States. A super strong day 3 loading. Book your tickets for #Thandel now! #BlockbusterLoveTsunami.” They also announced that the film brought in ₹21.27 crore gross on day 1.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹11.5 crore net in India on its opening day, with early estimates showing a collection of ₹10.75 crore net on day 2. The Telugu version had an overall occupancy of 57.32%, with the night shows having a 71.56% occupancy. It remains to be seen how the film will fare on Sunday and in the following week.

About Thandel

Presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vas under Geetha Arts, the film was supposed to be released last year but was postponed to capitalize on Valentine’s Day. Thandel is Chaitanya’s biggest opener. The film is based on a true incident of fishermen from Srikakulam accidentally drifting into Pakistani waters and being detained there.

Chaitanya plays Raju, a fisherman who is made thandel (a fishing ship’s captain) ahead of a fishing trip near Gujarat. Pallavi plays his lover Satya, whom he lovingly calls bujji thalli (loved one). The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, but Chaitanya and Sai were praised for their performances.