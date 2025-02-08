Thandel worldwide box office collection day 1: Naga Chaitanya gets his biggest opener at 21 crore

Thandel worldwide box office collection day 1: Chandoo Mondeti’s Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel was released in theatres this Friday. On Saturday, the film’s producers announced that it collected ₹21.27 crore gross worldwide on opening day, giving Chaitanya his highest opener. (Also Read: Thandel movie review: Naga Chaitanya commandeers film that works as love story; falters otherwise) Thandel worldwide box office collection day 1: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya headline the romantic drama.

Thandel worldwide box office collection

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Thandel released two new posters announcing that the film made ₹21.27 crore gross on its opening day. They wrote, “#BlockbusterThandel collects 21.27 CRORE GROSS WORLDWIDE on Day 1 with terrific response and word of mouth all over. A super strong Day 2 on cards.” It made $400k in the US.

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, the film collected ₹10 crore net in India, earning ₹9.8 crore in Telugu, ₹0.05 crore in Tamil and ₹0.15 crore in Hindi. It had an overall occupancy of 53.58% in India for the Telugu version with 71.10% occupancy during night shows. For context, Chaitanya’s previous film, Custody, brought in ₹3.2 crore net in India on its opening day and Love Story brought in ₹6.9 crore.

About Thandel

Presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vas under Geetha Arts, Thandel is Chaitanya’s biggest film to date. The film tells the story of two lovers from a fishing village near Srikakulam who are torn apart by broken promises and fate.

Chaitanya plays Raju, a fisherman who is made Thandel (fishing ship’s captain) ahead of a fishing trip near Gujarat. Pallavi plays his lover Satya, whom he lovingly calls bujji thalli (loved one). The film is based on a real-life instance of fishermen drifting by accident into Pakistani waters and being imprisoned there.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.