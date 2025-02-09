Sunil recollects how Pakistanis in Spain recognised him due to Allu Arjun's Pushpa: ‘They even cooked for us’

The team of Pushpa 2: The Rule recently held a success meet in Hyderabad, which was attended by director Sukumar, lead actor Allu Arjun and the rest of the team. Sunil, who plays Mangalam Seenu in Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule recollected how he was once recognised by Pakistanis in Spain due to the films. (Also Read: Allu Arjun isn't a fan of ‘the word Bollywood’; seemingly thanks Chhaava team for postponing film's release for Pushpa 2) Sunil plays Mangalam Seenu in Sukumar's Pushpa films.

Sunil on getting recognised by Pakistanis

Sunil spoke at the event about how he was shooting for Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly in Spain recently when they began searching for food one day after the shoot. He stated that he, Adhik and the direction department rushed to a gas station at 9:45 pm before everything shut down by 10 pm and managed to grab some snacks, but they were still hungry.

“We were looking for restaurants that were still open nearby when we came across a kebab point. It was closed, but the people who owned it were smoking outside; we assumed they were Indians. One of the men stared at me and said he recognised me from the Pushpa interval block. He even rewatched the scene on his phone to be sure; I was surprised. The owners were Pakistani and cooked for us despite the restaurant being closed. This film has such a reach that I am recognised by Pushpa everywhere I go,” said Sunil.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule had a good run in theatres since December 5 before its recent release on Netflix. The film is a sequel to the hit 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. It tells the story of Pushpa Raj, a man who rises from a daily wage worker to become the kingpin of a red sanders smuggling business. Sunil’s Mangalam is one of his adversaries in the film. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also play lead roles.