Good Bad Ugly release date: Ajith Kumar film with Adhik Ravichandran to hit screens on this date

Good Bad Ugly release date: Adhik Ravichandran’s much-awaited Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly gets a release date. On Monday, the film’s team announced that the action-drama will be released in theatres this summer on April 10. (Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi release date: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan film drops out of Pongal race) Good Bad Ugly release date: Ajith Kumar headlines the film.

Good Bad Ugly release date

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of the film announced its release date on Monday evening, writing, “Maamey...date locked for VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT. #GoodBadUgly is coming to the BIG SCREENS on 10th April, 2025.” The poster shows Ajith sporting a salt-and-pepper look while dressed in a flashy shirt and a white suit, holding a gun in his hand. He sits on a couch with wooden panelling forming his background.

Vidaamuyarchi release date

Fans were thrilled to get some clarity on at least one of Ajith’s upcoming films. Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was supposed to be released for Pongal, but the film’s release has been postponed. “Due to unavoidable circumstances, our film Vidaamuyarchi will not be releasing on Pongal day. We wish all our fans and well-wishers a prosperous year ahead,” announced the film’s producers, leaving fans miffed.

Ajith Kumar races in Dubai

In another news, Ajith was recently seen heading to Dubai for a race. The actor, wife Shalini and kids Anoushka and Aadvik returned from a vacation in Singapore. In videos clicked of him by fans, he could be seen staying back after their return to Chennai and seeing off his family. He jet off to Dubai after that for the annual 24-hour race. He will participate as a team owner and a driver at the event.

Recent work

Ajith was last seen in the 2022 film Valimai and the 2023 film Thunivu, which is why fans have been impatiently waiting to see him on screen again. Vidaamuyarchi will see Trisha Krishnan as his co-star, apart from Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and Ramya Subramanian in key roles. Good Bad Ugly will see Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, and Yogi Babu in key roles.