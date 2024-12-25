Trisha Krishnan mourns death of her dog on Christmas; takes time off work: ‘My life has zero meaning henceforth’

Trisha Krishnan penned an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, informing fans about the death of her pet Zorro, whom she referred to as her ‘son’. The actor had her pet for 12 years now and seemed inconsolable about the loss. Fans left condolence messages under her post. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan reunites with first co-star Suriya after nearly 2 decades for RJ Balaji film) Trisha Krishnan had her pet Zorro for 12 years now.

Trisha on her pet’s death

Trisha wrote a note on her social media, stating that her and her family are mourning the death of Zorro and that she has taken time off work. She wrote, “My son Zorro passed away early this Christmas morning. For those who know me well know that my life has zero meaning henceforth. My family and I are broken and in a state of shock. Will be taking some time off work and will be off the radar.”

She also posted adorable pictures of Zorro of their time together, apart from one picture of his grave with a paw-shaped headstone, flowers, diya and candles. “Zorro (wing emoji) 2012-2024 (rainbow emoji),” she wrote, sharing the pictures.

Some fans seemed confused about what she was referring to in her note, with one commenting, “When she got married?” Some fans clarified that she meant her pet, with one of them commenting, “Chill guys she taking about her DOG.”

Pet parents seemed to understand her pain, with a fan commenting, “This is the hardest part of our lives as pet parent! Why did god not give them a longer life.” Another wrote, “Totally understand what you must be going through...take care and lots of (heart emoji).” One fan opined, “Losing a loyal and faithful friend isn't easy.”

Upcoming work

Trisha last co-starred with Vijay in the 2023 Lokesh Kanagaraj film Leo. She also played a special cameo in the actor’s next film, The Greatest of All Time, in the song Matta. Trisha has numerous releases lined up, including Vishwambhara in Telugu, Identity and Ram in Malayalam, Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly, Thug Life, and Suriya 45 in Tamil. She starred in the Telugu web series Brinda this year.