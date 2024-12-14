Trisha Krishnan reunites with first co-star Suriya after nearly 2 decades for RJ Balaji film

After weeks of speculation it’s official that Trisha Krishnan has been roped in to star in RJ Balaji’s upcoming film with Suriya. The director made the announcement while congratulating Trisha for completing 22 years in the film industry. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan features in New York Times crossword; Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls her ‘queen’) Suriya and RJ Balaji celebrated Trisha Krishnan completing 22 years of her career on the sets of their film.

Trisha reunites with Suriya

A few days ago pictures of Trisha with Suriya seemingly on the sets of their next film did rounds online. Fans were thrilled to see the duo acting together after two decades. Balaji congratulated Trisha on completing 22 years in cinema, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Congratulations on 22 glorious years, @trishtrashers And we are elated to start the 23rd year with #Suriya45.”

The production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, also dropped a video of Suriya and Balaji celebrating Trisha’s milestone by cutting a cake on sets. In the video, Trisha is seen saying that it has come to “one full circle”, and that it is “honour” to work with him again.

While it’s yet to be announced what role Trisha will play in the film, leaked pictures from the film's set indicate she and Suriya play lawyers.

In 2002, Trisha and Suriya acted together in the romantic-drama Mounam Pesiyadhe and in 2005 for the action flick titled Aaru. While they were also cast in the 2004 Mani Ratnam film Aaytha Ezhuthu, they were not paired together. Suriya also played a cameo in Trisha’s 2010 film Manmadan Ambu, which also starred Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan.

Trisha’s career

Trisha began her career as a lead actor with the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe, the film was released on December 13. The actor celebrated the milestone by dropping a picture on her Instagram and writing, “Honoured to be part of this magic called cinema for 22 years. Thank you all. 13.12.”

It was the 2004 Telugu film Varsham, also starring Prabhas, that turned her into an overnight sensation. Apart from Suriya 45, Trisha is also working with Ajith in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara, Kamal Haasan in Thug Life, Tovino Thomas in Identity, and more.